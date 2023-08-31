Senior US envoy looks into possibilities for solving Lebanon-Israel border dispute
By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — A senior U.S. envoy visiting Beirut says Washington is looking into possibilities for solving a decades-old border dispute between Lebanon and Israel. Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, spoke in Beirut nearly a year after he brokered a deal on the maritime border between the two countries. Lebanon and Israel have formally been at war since Israel’s creation in 1948. Hochstein said he listened to the point of view of Lebanon’s government and will soon go to listen to the Israeli point of view.