One dead, at least two injured in stabbings at jail in Atlanta that is under federal investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said one person died and at least two others were injured when they were stabbed Thursday at a violent and problem-plagued jail in Atlanta that is already under federal investigation. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in an email that the investigation into the stabbings at the county’s main jail was “active.” She did not release any other information. Thursday’s death at the jail brings to five the number of people who have died in Fulton County custody in just over a month. The U.S. Department of Justice in July opened a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in the county, citing violence, filthy conditions and the death last year of a man whose body was found covered in insects.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.