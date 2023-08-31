Norway will close its embassy in Mali, citing the security situation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway is closing its embassy in Mali by the end of the year, citing the security situation in the West African country. Norway’s foreign minister says the withdrawal of a U.N. peacekeeping force there “will have consequences for the security of Norwegian and other diplomatic missions and international organizations.” In June, Mali demanded that U.N. peacekeepers who have been grappling with an Islamic insurgency leave immediately, saying they had failed in their mission. The U.N. peacekeeping mission was one of the most dangerous in the world, with at least 170 peacekeepers killed in the country since 2013. The embassy in Mali also represents Norway in Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger and Chad.

