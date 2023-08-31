Skip to Content
AP-Colorado

Nissan is reusing the batteries from old Leaf electric vehicles to make portable power sources

By
Published 4:24 AM

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Batteries in older Nissan Leaf electric vehicles are getting a new life as portable power sources that can be used to run gadgets on the go or deliver emergency power in disasters. Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says it has sold more than 650,000 Leaf EVs. Nissan officials say they are testing the batteries in Leafs after their owners stop driving them, and reusing those that can still hold a charge. The batteries are being used in portable power sources it developed with electronics maker JVCKenwood Corp. The power sources sell for $1,170 in Japan. Overseas sales are not yet set.

Article Topic Follows: AP-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content