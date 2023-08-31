Nissan is reusing the batteries from old Leaf electric vehicles to make portable power sources

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Batteries in older Nissan Leaf electric vehicles are getting a new life as portable power sources that can be used to run gadgets on the go or deliver emergency power in disasters. Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says it has sold more than 650,000 Leaf EVs. Nissan officials say they are testing the batteries in Leafs after their owners stop driving them, and reusing those that can still hold a charge. The batteries are being used in portable power sources it developed with electronics maker JVCKenwood Corp. The power sources sell for $1,170 in Japan. Overseas sales are not yet set.

