Niger’s military regime orders police to expel French ambassador and revokes his diplomatic immunity

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A statement from Niger’s military regime says the junta has revoked the diplomatic immunity of France’s ambassador and ordered police to expel him from the African country. A communique from Niger’s foreign ministry says the ambassador “no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as a member of the diplomatic staff of the embassy.” The mutinous soldiers who ousted Niger’s president more than one month ago gave French Ambassador Sylvain Itte 48 hours to leave the country last week. The deadline expired on August 28 without France recalling Itte. The French government says it doesn’t recognize the coup rulers as the country’s legitimate leaders.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.