In ‘Equalizer 3,’ Denzel Washington’s assassin goes to Italy

Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has been dreaming about taking the Equalizer abroad for years. The action franchise (very loosely based on a 1980s television series) starring Denzel Washington as the reluctant assassin Robert McCall had rooted itself in humble domestic beginnings, in Boston. But after two films and $382.7 million in box office receipts in the past decade, the time seemed ripe to travel. “Equalizer 3,” in theaters Friday, takes everyone to a small town on Italy’s Amalfi coast where McCall can’t retire until he neutralizes the threat of the Camorra. Fuqua is left without Washington — his star, and friend — while promoting the film due to the ongoing actors strike.

