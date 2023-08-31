Hong Kong and parts of southern China grind to near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola edges closer

HONG KONG (AP) — Most of Hong Kong and parts of southern China ground to a near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer Friday. As the typhoon could make a landfall in parts of southern China, many workers were forced to stay at home and students had the start of their school year postponed to next week. Hong Kong’s stock market trading was suspended and more than 400 flights were canceled or delayed. The Hong Kong Observatory forecast Saola would be “rather close” to the financial hub on Friday and Saturday morning, skirting within about 60 miles south of the city.

