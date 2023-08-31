Europe’s inflation held steady in August as European Central Bank keeps an open mind on rates

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation paused its decline in Europe in August. The reading of 5.3% held steady from July. That’s down from the double-digit peak in October. But it’s still too high for the European Central Bank. The ECB has been steadily raising rates to push inflation down to its target of 2%. Bank head Christine Lagarde has said the decision at the Sept. 14 meeting remains open and will be decided based on incoming data – a switch from a year of steady, pre-announced rate rises.

