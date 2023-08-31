A train slams into group of workers on the tracks at an Italian station, killing 5 of them

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities say a speeding work train slammed into a group of people doing track maintenance work, killing five workers. The crash occurred shortly after midnight at the station in Italy’s northern town of Brandizzo in the Piedmont region. Piedmont’s governor said the crash’s cause was under investigation. The mayor of Brandizzo said early information indicates that the crew of the train was unaware that there were workers on the tracks. Authorities said the train was moving at some 100 mph. The train consisted of an engine car used to move empty train cars. Two workers who avoided being hit were being treated for shock.

