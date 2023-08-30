USA rolls past Jordan 110-62. Now Round 2 of Basketball World Cup awaits
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher. Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage by beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round play for the U.S. starts Friday against Montenegro. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is the only player with any NBA experience on Jordan’s roster. He led his team with 20 points and seven rebounds.