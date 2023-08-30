Texas judge rules as unconstitutional a law that erodes city regulations in favor of state control
By CHRISTINE FERNANDO
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — In a major win for progressive Texas cities, a district judge in Texas on Wednesday ruled that a controversial new state law targeting local regulations is unconstitutional. The judge sided with the cities of Houston and San Antonio after they sued to block the measure, which stops local governments from enforcing legislation that clashes with state law. The law was nicknamed the “Death Star” for its potential far-reaching effects on a wide range of local ordinances. The state of Texas immediately appealed the ruling.