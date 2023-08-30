Rubiales crisis hangs over European soccer ahead of gala award ceremony in Monaco

The governing body of European soccer heads to its annual awards gala on Thursday in Monaco amid turmoil created by its vice president from Spain. Luis Rubiales won’t be at the high-end ceremony in Monte Carlo where the awards for best player and coach will be made because he has been suspended by FIFA. Spain could sweep the prizes for women’s soccer. FIFA suspended Rubiales while it investigates the kiss he forced on Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. UEFA has stayed publicly silent on the issue since Rubiales provoked a furor in Spain and elsewhere and then refused to resign.

