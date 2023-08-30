Revelers hurl tomatoes at each other and streets awash in red pulp in Spanish town’s Tomatina party

BUÑOL, Spain (AP) — Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, have pasted each other with tomatoes in Spain’s annual “Tomatina” street battle in the eastern town of Buñol. Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street for participants to throw Wednesday. The street fight leaves both the street, houses and participants drenched in red pulp. The town hoses down the area and the revelers shower off within minutes of the hour-long noon battle finishing. The festival was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.