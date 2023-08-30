Rescues underway for migrants on board sailboats off the coast of western Greece and in Cyclades

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two rescue operations are underway for migrants crammed on sailboats, one far off the coast of a western Greek island and the other off the coast of a Cycladic island. The Greek coast guard says a group of 76 people were rescued from a sailboat in distress 64 nautical miles southwest of the Ionian Sea island of Zakynthos in western Greece on Wednesday. All were taken on board a passing Egyptian-flagged cargo ship. In the second incident, a rescue operation was launched for a “sizeable number” of people on sailboat near the northwestern coast of Kythnos island, southeast of the Greek capital. There are no reports of missing people in either incident.

