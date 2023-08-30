Remains of Vermont World War II soldier are buried at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Vermont World War II soldier who died as a prisoner of war in the Philippines in 1942 have been laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Army Pfc. Arthur Barrett, of Swanton, Vermont, was a member of the 31st Infantry Regiment when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in 1941. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says he was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members captured and held at prisoner of war camps. More than 2,500 prisoners died at the Cabanatuan camp during the war. The 27-year-old Barrett was buried alongside other prisoners in a common grave. The agency announced in July of last year that Barrett’s remains had been identified. The Arlington burial happened Wednesday afternoon.

