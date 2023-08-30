Prince Harry says in a new Netflix series he lacked support when he returned home from Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry says he didn’t have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan. Harry made the remarks in a new Netflix series about the Invictus Games for injured soldiers that launched on Wednesday. In talking about post-traumatic stress disorder, Harry said that his return from Afghanistan in 2012 triggered emotions that he suppressed after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. The prince, whose troubles with the royal family have been chronicled in the past, said the impact of Diana’s death was never discussed.

