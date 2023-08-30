Palestinian kills 1 after ramming truck into soldiers at West Bank checkpoint and is fatally shot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli authorities say a Palestinian driver slammed his truck into soldiers at a busy checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, killing one Israeli before being shot. The bloodshed on Thursday was the latest in a relentless cycle of violence to roil the region. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said one person was killed in the attack. At least two others were injured, according to paramedics. Israel’s Defense Ministry says the driver sped away from the area and was stopped by security guards at a separate checkpoint nearby. Israeli police say the driver was killed. Palestinian assaults against Israelis have spiked alongside Israel’s intensification of arrest raids in the West Bank since early last year.

