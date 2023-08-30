Nebraska volleyball stadium event could draw 90,000-plus and set women’s world attendance record

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An attendance record of global proportions could be set Wednesday night when the University of Nebraska hosts a celebration of volleyball at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The event will feature an exhibition between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and a regular-season match between Omaha and the fourth-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska athletic department officials have taken aim at the women’s sporting event world attendance record of 91,648. It was set during a Champions League soccer match in Spain in 2022.

