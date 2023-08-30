Missouri Republican seeks exceptions to near-total abortion ban, including for rape and incest cases
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Republican wants exceptions to the state’s near-total abortion ban. Jamie Corley of St. Louis filed constitutional amendments Wednesday to allow abortions in cases of rape, incest and fatal fetal abnormalities. Another option would allow abortions until “fetal viability,” though it’s unclear when a fetus would be considered viable under the proposal. Missouri bans almost all abortions. The only exception is for medical emergencies. Another effort is working to enshrine abortion rights in Missouri’s constitution. But that proposal has been tied up in battles with the Republican attorney general and secretary of state.