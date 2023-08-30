Memphis plant that uses potentially hazardous chemical will close, company says
By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A medical equipment sterilizing plant using a chemical whose emissions could lead to cause cancer and other health risks says it plans to close its Tennessee location by next spring. In a July letter to U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis, lawyers for Sterilization Services of Tennessee said the company has dealt with issues relating to the lease for its Memphis plant. It says the facility will be closed by April 30, 2024. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company has used ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and materials. The Memphis facility has operated since 1976.