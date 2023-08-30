Man admits stabbing US intelligence agent working at Britain’s cyberespionage agency

LONDON (AP) — A man accused of stabbing an American woman stationed at Britain’s cyberespionage agency has pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Joshua Bowles admitted attacking the victim on March 9 in the western England town of Cheltenham, which is home to the U.K.’s electronic spy agency, GCHQ. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries. The woman was identified in court only by the number 99230. Prosecutors say she was a United States government employee stationed at GCHQ. British media reported that she works for the National Security Agency. Bowles also formerly worked at GCHQ. Prosecutors say he targeted the woman because “in his mind, she represents the state.”

