Hurricane Franklin nears Bermuda as a Category 2 storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The outer bands of Hurricane Franklin are lashing Bermuda as the Category 2 storm was forecast to pass near the island located in the north Atlantic Ocean. Franklin had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was located some 155 miles northwest of Bermuda early Wednesday afternoon. It was moving northeast at 13 mph and was expected to keep spinning through open waters. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda. Officials in Bermuda warned that Hurricane Idalia, which was crossing Florida on Wednesday, was forecast to possibly hit the island early next week as a tropical storm.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.