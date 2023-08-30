Haitian judge interviews Colombian suspects for the first time since the president was assassinated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A judge in Haiti is for the first time interrogating some of the 18 Colombian suspects arrested more than two years ago in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The first two suspects were transported on Monday and Tuesday from Haiti’s main penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince to a government office in nearby Petion-Ville. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil says that the interrogations of the former Colombian soldiers are the first to occur since the July 2021 assassination because earlier they had refused to speak to another judge who previously oversaw the case. An attorney for the suspects has not returned messages for comment.

