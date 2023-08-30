EU’s largest wildfire in northeastern Greece burning for 12th day despite firefighting efforts

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s largest wildfire since the bloc started keeping records more than two decades ago shows no signs of abating in northeastern Greece, despite the efforts of a multinational firefighting force of hundreds of people on the ground and a fleet of water-dropping aircraft. Now in its 12th day, the blaze that began near the northeastern port city of Alexandroupolis joined with smaller fires to form an inferno that has decimated homes and vast tracts of near the border with Turkey. The blaze led to the evacuations of thousands of people and has been blamed for 20 of Greece’s 21 fire-related deaths last week.

