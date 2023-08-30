Death toll from Legionnaires’ disease rises to 16 in southeast Poland close to Ukraine border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s health authorities say the death toll from Legionnaires’ disease has risen to 16 with another 140 people infected in the southeast region close to the border with Ukraine. Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of germs in the water pipeline system in Rzeszow. Authorities are still looking for the source of the disease. Experts say it could come from rarely used plumbing, where the germs could have spread in high temperatures during the recent heat wave. Chlorine was applied to Rzeszow’s water system over the weekend for disinfection. Rzeszow is a key transit hub for international military support for Ukraine and includes some 10,000 U.S. troops stationed in the area.

