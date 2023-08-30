China’s Baidu makes AI chatbot Ernie Bot publicly available

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm Baidu has made its ChatGPT-equivalent language model, Ernie Bot, fully available to the public. The company’s stock price rose by over 3% following the announcement. Beijing has taken steps recently to regulate the AI industry. Baidu CEO Robin Li said Thursday that the firm will be able to collect massive real-world human feedback through Ernie Bot’s release, and that this would help improve the tool. China requires companies to carry out a security review and obtain approvals before their product can be publicly launched. Two other AI companies in China, Baichuan and Zhipu AI, also launched their AI language models on Thursday.

