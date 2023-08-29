Preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ felony case delayed because judge has COVID-19

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The preliminary hearing in the felony case for Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been pushed back nearly a month because the judge has COVID-19. Jackson Mahomes was charged in May with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery. He is accused of forcibly kissing a woman on Feb. 25 in the office of an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant that she owned. The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, but The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County District Court Judge Thomas Sutherland said during a scheduling conference over Zoom on Monday that he has COVID-19. The hearing was postponed until Oct. 24.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.