Manhattan building superintendent accused of killing wife, two young children in murder-suicide

Published 2:38 PM

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime superintendent at a New York City building fatally stabbed his wife and two young children before taking his own life earlier this week. Police said the four bodies were discovered with multiple stab wounds inside a building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The attack shocked neighbors, who described the family to police as stable and “very loving” and said there were few signs of outward trouble. Lopez was set to leave his job for a new role in Westchester County in the coming weeks — a relocation that police say they are investigating as a possible factor in the murder-suicide.

Associated Press

