India protests China’s land claim ahead of the G20 summit President Xi Jinping is expected to attend
By ASHOK SHARMA
Associated Press Writer
NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian foreign ministry official says New Delhi has lodged a protest over a new Chinese map that lays claim to India’s territory. The objection comes ahead of the G20 summit of industrialized and developing countries in New Delhi next week, which Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi rejected the Chinese territorial claims, saying they are baseless. The disputed boundary has led to a three-year standoff between tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh area. A clash three years ago in the region killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese. India and China fought a war in 1962.