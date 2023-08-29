EU Commission president will propose Dutch foreign minister as successor for climate czar Timmermans

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU’s top official will nominate the Dutch foreign minister as the next commissioner in charge of climate action to fill the void left by the departure of Green Deal czar Frans Timmermans. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen interviewed Wopke Hoekstra in Brussels. After their meeting, she said Hoekstra, who was put forward by the Dutch government, “showed strong motivation for the post and a great commitment to the European Union. Timmermans quit last week to lead a center-left bloc into the Dutch general election in November. Hoekstra’s nomination must now be ratified by the European Parliament and Council.

