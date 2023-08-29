Britain’s foreign secretary will visit China in an attempt to shore up ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat James Cleverly is set to visit China on Wednesday in the first trip by a U.K. foreign secretary to the country in more than five years. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed the long-awaited trip on Tuesday. He said the two diplomats will have in-depth communication on Sino-British relations and international and regional issues of common concern. Cleverly’s visit is an attempt to stabilize China-Britain ties, which have sunk to their lowest level in decades. The countries disagree over issues such as Beijing’s curbing of civil freedoms in Hong Kong, a former British colony, alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, China’s support for Russia and Britain’s close security ties with the United States.

