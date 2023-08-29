A judge told Kansas authorities to destroy electronic copies of newspaper’s files taken during raid

A judge ordered Kansas authorities to destroy all the electronic copies they made of a small newspaper’s files when police raided its office this month. Tuesday’s order comes nearly two weeks after computers and cellphones seized in the search were returned. It’s still not clear what action local authorities might take in response to the much criticized Aug. 11 raids of the Marion County Record’s office and the homes of its publisher and a City Council member. Supporters of the small Kansas newspaper can now order T-shirts emblazoned with the Marion County Record’s defiant headline: “SEIZED but not silenced.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.