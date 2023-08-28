Thousands take to Colombia’s streets to protest 50% increase in gasoline prices
By MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of protesters on cars and motorbikes have taken to the streets of Colombia’s main cities to reject recent hikes in gasoline prices that have drastically increased the price of fuel in the South American country. Protesters say that the monthly price hikes set by Colombia’s first leftist government are making it harder for small businesses to operate, and could push up the price of food. The government of President Gustavo Petro says the gasoline subsidies cost about $11 billion a year. The government argues that it needs to eliminate the subsidies to pay debts to national oil company Ecopetrol and free up more funds for social programs.