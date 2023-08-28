SNL’s Heidi Gardner, Kelce’s mother to take part in ‘World Largest Tailgate’ before NFL kickoff game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner and several entertainers are expected to take part in a virtual tailgate and concert experience before the NFL’s kickoff game in Kansas City next month. The show dubbed as the “World’s Largest Tailgate” looks to celebrate the start of the football season as the Super Bowl defending champion Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. Along with Gardner’s appearance, the 90-minute show will be hosted by YouTube stars the Merrell Twins along with performances from DJ-producer duo Two Friends. The show will also feature internet personality Tabitha Swatosh and Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

