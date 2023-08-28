Shakira to be given the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards next month. Previous recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Madonna. She will also perform on the VMA stage for the first time in 17 years. The Colombian singer has won four VMAs across her career, starting with a win in 2000. This year, she is nominated for four awards: artist of the year, best collaboration (for “XQG,” with Karol G) and two noms in the best Latin category — for the same collab, and for her solo single, “Acróstico.” The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12th.

