Police say deadly Montreal fire in March is now being criminally investigated

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian police say a fire in March that killed seven people in a heritage building in Old Montreal has turned into a criminal investigation. Montreal police Insp. David Shane says traces of fire accelerants were found at the site, which can help explain why the flames spread so quickly. Shane says experts have found out where the fire started, and have ruled out an accidental cause. Seven people died in the March 16 blaze, including a long-term resident of the building and six people who were staying in short-term rentals.

