One year before Paralympics, Paris trying to make city more accessible to those with disabilities

PARIS (AP) — Paris has one year to go before hosting the Paralympic Games and is faced with a significant challenge: the accessibility of its public transit. It only has one subway line totally accessible out of 16. The Paralympics start on Aug. 28, 2024, and the city is under pressure to find solutions. Both the Games’ organizers and wheelchair-bound athletes see the Paris Paralympics as an opportunity to bring about durable change. Former wheelchair tennis gold medalist Michael Jérémiasz said the Paralympics will be an exciting celebration but afterwards, ‘’life and the constraints of daily life take over.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.