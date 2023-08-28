Niger’s junta seeks to strengthen its grip on power and prepare for possible regional intervention

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The mutinous soldiers who overthrew democratically elected Niger President Mohamed Bazoum have announced a raft of measures over the weekend that analysts say are aimed at strengthening their grip on power while preparing to defend against any military attempt by regional leaders to reinstate Bazoum. The junta led by Brig. Gen. Abdrahmane Tchiani ordered the Nigerien armed forces to go on maximum alert and asked the military-led governments of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso to send troops to help defend them. It also issued a Monday deadline to the French ambassador to leave the country. The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has said it must reverse the coup in Niger to “halt the spiral of coups” in the region.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.