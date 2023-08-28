Migrant boat sinking off Greek island leaves 4 dead, 18 rescued

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say four people died and 18 were rescued after a boat carrying migrants apparently sank northeast of the Greek island of Lesbos, which lies near the Turkish coast. The coast guard said one of its vessels on Monday collected the 18 survivors and four people found unconscious and transported them to the island’s main port of Mytilene. Over the weekend, the coast guard has said it has picked up dozens of people from boats near eastern Aegean Sea islands, part of an increase in new arrivals over the past two months. For decades Greece has been one of the preferred entry points into the European Union for people fleeing conflict or poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and hoping for a better life in Europe.

