Michigan man linked to extremist group gets year in prison for gun crimes

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man linked to an anti-government group has been sentenced to a year in prison for gun-related crimes. Timothy Teagan was arrested just before the 2022 fall election. Teagan had attended rallies with an AR-style rifle while dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, clothing favored by the Boogaloo Boys, a group bracing for a U.S. civil war. The 23-year-old did not face terrorism charges. But Teagan pleaded guilty to concealing his chronic use of marijuana when applying for a gun purchase and possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a drug user. Both are federal crimes. Teagan’s lawyer says he was never involved in anti-government violence.

