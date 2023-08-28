Judge to decide if father of man accused in parade shooting will stand trial too
CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge is set to decide whether the father of the man accused of fatally shooting seven people at a suburban Chicago Fourth of July parade will stand trial himself. Robert Crimo Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct. Prosecutors say he helped his son obtain a gun license, three years before the 2022 mass killing. The father’s lawyer argued at an earlier hearing that Illinois prosecutors charged his client under an unconstitutionally vague law. His son, Robert Crimo III, has pleaded not guilty to charges in the shooting.