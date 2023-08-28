Judge could decide whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume

DENVER (AP) — A judge could decide Tuesday whether the prosecution of a mentally ill man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 can resume now that the state mental hospital says he is mentally competent, at least for now. Judge Ingrid Bakke is set to hold an afternoon hearing to discuss the status of the case against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who has schizophrenia. He is charged in the shooting at a crowded King Soopers store in Boulder in 2021. Criminal proceedings have been on hold for about two years after his attorneys raised concerns about whether he was able to understand court proceedings and communicate with them to help his defense.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.