Guatemala arrests former UN anti-corruption commission representative

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan prosecutors have arrested the former representative of a U.N.-backed anti-corruption commission that was expelled from the country. The arrest on Monday of Claudia González is the latest chapter in the government’s systematic pursuit of those who worked with the U.N. anti-corruption mission. Interviewed after her arrest, González called the charges trange. She says she is being charged with abuse of authority by a public servant, when in fact she was not a government employee. González has most recently been acting as defense attorney for some of the dozens of former anti-corruption prosecutors and officials facing legal action from the current administration.

