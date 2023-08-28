Greece reinforces firefighting forces to tackle massive blaze in the country’s northeast

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have reinforced firefighting forces in the northeastern part of the country where a massive deadly wildfire was burning for a 10th day with no signs of abating. The fire in the Alexandroupolis and Evros areas near the Turkish border has been blamed for 20 of the 21 wildfire-related deaths in Greece last week. The fire department says 474 firefighters, backed by 100 vehicles, seven planes and two helicopters are battling the flames on Monday. The firefighting forces include reinforcements from several European countries. The situation at another major fire burning for days on Mount Parnitha on the northwestern fringes of Athens appeared significantly improved by Monday, although it’s still not officially under control.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.