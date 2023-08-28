GOP silences ‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat on House floor for day on ‘out of order’ rule; crowd erupts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers had voted to silence a Democratic member of the so-called Tennessee Three during a House floor session after determining the young Black member violated newly enacted rules designed to punish disruptive members. The move Monday was directed at Rep. Justin Jones, which prohibited him from speaking and debating bills for the rest of Monday’s floor session. Moments prior, Jones had been criticizing legislation to allow more law enforcement officers in schools and began listing other resources that the state should provide. House Speaker Cameron Sexton ruled him out of order, setting up the silencing vote. The vote prompted loud cries and chants from the crowd, even after Sexton ordered the gallery to be cleared out.

