Florida football team alters its travel plans with Tropical Storm Idalia approaching the state
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is altering its travel plans for the football team’s season opener at No. 14 Utah in hopes of avoiding Tropical Storm Idalia. A team spokesman says the Gators will practice Tuesday in Gainesville, fly to Dallas, spend the night there and then travel to Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Coach Billy Napier’s team had initially planned to fly from Gainesville to Utah on Wednesday. Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to start affecting Florida with hurricane-force winds as soon as late Tuesday and arrive on the state’s west coast by Wednesday.