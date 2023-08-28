Clashes between US-allied Arab and Kurdish fighters in east Syria kill 3 and raise tensions

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say clashes have broken out between two U.S.-backed groups in eastern Syria, leaving three gunmen dead. Monday’s clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the Deir el-Zour Military Council raise tensions in a region where hundreds of American troops are deployed. The clashes came a day after the SDF detained the commander of the formerly allied group and several other members of his faction after they were invited to a meeting in the northeastern city of Hassakeh. The move could increase tensions between Kurds and Arabs in eastern Syria on the border with Iraq.

