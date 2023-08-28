Arrest warrants issued in Lebanon for 2 Russians suspected of spying for Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — Judicial officials say two Russian citizens who were recently detained in Beirut on suspicion of spying for Israel were referred to an investigative military judge who issued arrest warrants for them. The officials said Monday that two Russians were detained “several weeks ago” in Beirut as they were leaving the country through the capital’s international airport. A Lebanese newspaper reported that the Russians were sent to spy on the militant Hezbollah group. Israel and Hezbollah fought to a draw in a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. Hezbollah has in the past claimed downing Israeli drones, and Israel’s military also has said in the past that they have shot down Hezbollah drones.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.