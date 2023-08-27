Trial starting for suspect in Des Moines school shooting that killed 2 students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trial is beginning this week for the first of two teens charged with murder in a shooting at a Des Moines alternative school that left two students dead and the program’s founder injured. Jury selection will start Monday in the trial of 19-year-old Preston Walls, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. A trial is set to begin Oct. 2 for 19-year-old Bravon Tukes, who faces the same charges. Two students — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron, and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — died in the shooting in January at Starts Right Here, an alternative program for at-risk students. Will Keeps, the founder of the school, was shot and seriously injured but has recovered.

