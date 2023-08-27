Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin challenged the Kremlin in a brief mutiny

Yevgeny Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Russia’s aviation authority says he was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board. His extraordinary journey took him from prisoner and hot dog vendor to elegant St. Petersburg restaurateur and then mercenary leader. His Wagner Group fought in Ukraine as he increasingly denounced Russia’s defense establishment for allegedly mismanaging the war. In June, he called for an armed uprising to oust the defense minister, leading his forces toward Moscow before abruptly ending the mutiny.

